JEE From Today; Over 38,000 Students Appear In Odisha

JEE From Today; Over 38,000 Students Appear In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE-Main) began from today. As many as 38,236 students will are appearing for the examination in 26 centres in Odisha.

Students are appearing the exam in the 26 centres of seven places like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Berhampur, and Sambalpur by following all the COVID-19 guidelines.

The students were seen entering the exam centres by wearing face masks and apply hand sanitiser at the entrance of the exam centres.

The exam is being conducted in two shifts. While the first shift which began at 9 AM will continue till 12 PM, the second shift of examination will be held between 3 PM to 6 PM.

The test will continue till September 6.