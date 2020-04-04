Jajpur To Be Shut Down From Today, After 1 Person Tests Positive For Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau
Jajpur Town: After 1 positive case of coronavirus in Jajpur, the district administration has taken a major decision of a complete shut down of the entire district.

The entire city will be shut down at 8 pm today for 48 hours i.e. from 4th April 2020 to 6th April 2020 till 8 pm.

All the major market places, Vyasnagar, Chandikhole, Panikoili, including Sadakpur of Koraie Block, Charinangala of Badachana Block, Neulapur area of Dharmashala Block shall be shut down completely.

Jajpur Collector, Ranjan Kumar Dash

Only the medicine shops will remain open. Other than that everything else will be closed. The whole area of Brahmabarada was sealed off since yesterday and was kept under strict vigil.

A conference was held and discussions were made at length and then this decision was taken. It is noteworthy that the person who was detected corona positive had attended the Tabligi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Other cities under complete shut down from yesterday 8 pm are Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Pipili.

 

