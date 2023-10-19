IOC Chief hails Olympic values education in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) lauded Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) in the Odisha.

A group of school students from Odisha, who took part in the OVEP, met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday and presented the letter of Thomas Bach to the CM.

The students include Bharati Sabar, Mohammad Hammad Noorain, Pratyasha Sahoo, Somya Ranjan Barik and Suchismita Sahoo. They attended the prestigious international IOC session in Mumbai.

In the letter, President IOC Thomas Bach expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the excellent cooperation between the IOC and the Government of Odisha for projects Olympic Values Education Program and the Odisha Ridley Project.

He added that it was a great pleasure to meet several children from Odisha at the IOC session and was impressed with their accounts from their OVEP experience. President Bach thanked the Chief Minister for his unwavering support for the Olympic values.

The students said that this opportunity was a dream come true for these young talents and marked a significant milestone in their journey in sports and education.

The meeting with the Chief Minister was a moment of recognition for their exceptional accomplishments and an inspiration to countless young minds in Odisha.

Expressing that it was a proud moment for the state, the Chief Minister commended the students for representing Odisha on a global platform such as the IOC session. He acknowledged their dedication, hard work, and the pride they brought to the state.

Secretary (5T) V K Pandian was also present during this interaction and congratulated the students for bringing pride to Odisha.

On May 24, 2022, the Chief Minister launched the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) as a pilot project in 90 schools across Rourkela and Bhubaneswar impacting 32,000 students.

Currently, the OVEP program runs across 250 schools across five districts including, Khurda, Sundargarh, Ganjam, Puri and Cuttack positively impacting 1, 50,000 students across 2-10 grade. 500 teachers have been trained as master trainers.

