Intense heatwave conditions to prevail across Odisha for 5 more days

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is reeling under the intense heat wave conditions with temperatures rising above 30 degrees form 9AM in the morning in most places. The Meteorological Department has warned that the heat wave conditions will prevail across the state for five more days.

Due to the heat wave, the maximum day temperature might rise above 42 degrees in most parts of Western Odisha. Meanwhile, the temperature in coastal areas of the state will remain above 40 degrees.

The MeT has predicted that there will be no major changes in the next three days. Yesterday, the temperature in 25 cities in the state was recorded above 40 degrees. Nuapada was the hottest place of teh state with a temperature of 44 degrees Celsius.

Some parts of the South and interior Odisha will likely receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Yellow warning has been issued to 11 districts today for lightning and thunder.

Meteorologists has predicted that the temperature will drop due to pre-monsoon in the coastal areas of Kerala and Karnataka this week. However, the temperature will likely not drop for Odisha and other states of the country before June 10.