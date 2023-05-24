Sambalpur sizzles at 41°C at 11:30am, Bhubaneswar records 38.2°C
The hottest place in Odisha was however Sambalpur which recorded 41°C, Bhubaneswar recorded temperatures of as high as 38.2°C.
Bhubaneswar: Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation since almost a week, on Wednesday Bhubaneswar recorded 38.2°C at 11:30 am.
The hottest place in Odisha was however Sambalpur which recorded 41 degree Celsius. As many as seven places in Odisha have recorded a temperature of more than 35°C. Jharsuguda recorded temperatures as high as 39.6°C.
The Kalabaishakhi influence will decrease in Odisha, said the latest bulletin of the Official Twitter handle of Meteorological Centre situated here in Bhubaneswar.
The heatwave is expected to continue till a few more days. The regional weather center has predicted that the day temperature will decrease by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.
A heatwave alert has been issued for various districts of Odisha, said the latest MeT report. People have bee advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00am to 3:00pm.
They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.
Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 11:30 am today:
Sambalpur: 41 degrees Celsius
Jharsuguda: 39.6 degrees Celsius
Hirakud: 39.6 degrees Celsius
Chandbali: 39 degrees Celsius
Bhubaneswar: 38.2 degrees Celsius
Keonjhar: 38.2 degrees Celsius
Balasore: 35.4 degrees Celsius
Puri: 33.6 degrees Celsius
Gopalpur: 33 degrees Celsius
Paradip: 32.8 degrees Celsius
ଆଜି ଦିନ ୧୧ ଟା ୩୦ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ରେକର୍ଡ ତାପମାତ୍ରା
ସମ୍ବଲପୁର: ୪୧ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ଝାରସୁଗୁଡା: ୩୯.୬ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ହୀରାକୁଦ: ୩୯.୬ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ଚାନ୍ଦବାଲି: ୩୯ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: ୩୮.୨ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
କେନ୍ଦୁଝର: ୩୮.୨ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର: ୩୫.୪ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ପୁରୀ: ୩୩.୬ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ଗୋପାଳପୁର: ୩୩ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ପାରାଦୀପ: ୩୨.୮ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
