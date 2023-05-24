Sambalpur sizzles at 41°C at 11:30am, Bhubaneswar records 38.2°C

Bhubaneswar: Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation since almost a week, on Wednesday Bhubaneswar recorded 38.2°C at 11:30 am.

The hottest place in Odisha was however Sambalpur which recorded 41 degree Celsius. As many as seven places in Odisha have recorded a temperature of more than 35°C. Jharsuguda recorded temperatures as high as 39.6°C.

The Kalabaishakhi influence will decrease in Odisha, said the latest bulletin of the Official Twitter handle of Meteorological Centre situated here in Bhubaneswar.

The heatwave is expected to continue till a few more days. The regional weather center has predicted that the day temperature will decrease by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave alert has been issued for various districts of Odisha, said the latest MeT report. People have bee advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.

Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 11:30 am today:

Sambalpur: 41 degrees Celsius

Jharsuguda: 39.6 degrees Celsius

Hirakud: 39.6 degrees Celsius

Chandbali: 39 degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar: 38.2 degrees Celsius

Keonjhar: 38.2 degrees Celsius

Balasore: 35.4 degrees Celsius

Puri: 33.6 degrees Celsius

Gopalpur: 33 degrees Celsius

Paradip: 32.8 degrees Celsius