IndiaToday Healthgiri Award to KIMS

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) bagged the prestigious IndiaToday Healthgiri Award 2021, announced at the 7th edition of their prestigious “Safaigiri Awards” on 2nd October 2021. Lok Nayak Hospital of Delhi got this award for best government hospital combating COVID- 19, while KIMS was among the top private hospitals in the country combating COVID-19.

Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi announced the award, which was presented by Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon’ble Minister, Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India. Dr. Ambika Prasad Mohanty, Principal, KIMS received the award on behalf of KIMS.

Expressing happiness at the recognition, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT, KISS & KIMS thanked the IndiaToday group for choosing KIMS for the honour. Dr. Samanta gave all credits to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and health workers of KIMS. He also thanked the government of Odisha for rightful guidance to manage COVID-19 hospital. Among others, Chairperson, India Today Group and Editor in Chief Shri Arun Puri, and many eminent persons were present on the occasion.

Also read: Odisha: Engineering Degree holder fruit-seller girl thrashed by RPF Constable