Odisha: Engineering Degree holder fruit-seller girl thrashed by RPF Constable

By WCE 5
Rourkela: In a tragic incident, an engineer degree holder girl, who was selling fruit on running train for a livelihood was allegedly beaten by a RPF Constable over Without Ticket (WT) travel.

As per reports, Anita Raj of Dharwar area of Bangalore use to sell fruit in running train for a livelihood. Though she is said to be a Computer engineer, somehow she these days is seen selling fruits in train.

Anita reportedly boarded the Gitanjali Express from the Gondia station of Maharashtra to sell fruits on the train. She had not possessed a train travelling ticket.

However, an argument started between Anita and RPF Constable Ajit Naik near Panposh Railway Station of Rourkela area in Odisha over travel without ticket. Later he allegedly thrashed her with lathi for which she sustained injury on her head.

Some locals have raised the question why she was beaten over WT travel while ticket examination is the duty of the TTE. On the other hand discussion is also going on regarding how come an engineer degree holder girl is selling fruit on train for livelihood.

