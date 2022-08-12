rain in odisha

Incessant Rain In Odisha, Baitarani And Jalaka Flowing Above Danger Level

By WCE 2 51 0

Anandpur: Incessant rain in Odisha has resulted in the rise of water level in the Jalaka and Baitarani rivers flowing in the State.

The water level of Baitarani near Rajghat is at 35.750 mts.

According to sources, the water level of Baitarani is presently at 37.445 mts whereas, danger mark level is at 38.360 mts.

Reports say that, the danger mark level of Jalaka river is 5.5 mts whereas it has touched 6.25 mts already.

Since the rainfall refuses to stop with yet another depression on August 13 the rise in water level in most rivers is inevitable.

You might also like
State

Odisha State Cabinet Meeting Scheduled To Be Held Today

State

Odisha Reports 583 Covid Positive Cases Today

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik To Visit Mayurbhanj After 3 Years

State

1 Dead, 1 Critical In Road Accident In Rayagada Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.