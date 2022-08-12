Incessant Rain In Odisha, Baitarani And Jalaka Flowing Above Danger Level

Anandpur: Incessant rain in Odisha has resulted in the rise of water level in the Jalaka and Baitarani rivers flowing in the State.

The water level of Baitarani near Rajghat is at 35.750 mts.

According to sources, the water level of Baitarani is presently at 37.445 mts whereas, danger mark level is at 38.360 mts.

Reports say that, the danger mark level of Jalaka river is 5.5 mts whereas it has touched 6.25 mts already.

Since the rainfall refuses to stop with yet another depression on August 13 the rise in water level in most rivers is inevitable.