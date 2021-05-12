IMD Issues Yellow Warning For Several Districts Of Odisha For Three Days

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued yellow warning to several districts of Odisha for next three days.

Several districts of Odisha are expected to experience thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places in between 01:30pm of May 12, 2021 to 08:30pm of May 15, 2021, said the Met department.

The details about the warning are as follows:

Day 1 (valid from 01:30pm of May 12, 2021 to 08:30am of May 13, 2021)

Orange Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and hailstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Gajapati and Kandhamal.

Day 2 (valid from 08:30am of May 13, 2021 to 08:30am of May 14, 2021)

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore,Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal and Rayagada.

Besides, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jaipur and Gajapati.

Day 3 (valid from 01:30pm of May 14, 2021 to 08:30am of May 15, 2021)

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Rayagada and Kandhamal.