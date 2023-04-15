IMD issues fresh weather forecast and warning for Odisha for next 5 days, check detail

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has reportedly issued a fresh weather forecast and warning for Odisha for the next five days.

As per the forecast of the weather department, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur in different parts of the State.

Likewise, it has issued yellow warnings for both heat wave conditions for some districts and thunderstorms with lightening for some other districts of Odisha.

Here’s the forecast and warning for Odisha for next 5 days:

Day 1 (Valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 16.04.2023):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahahdi and Kandhamal and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heat wave conditions very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur and Boudh.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 16.04.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 17.04.2023):

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahahdi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Nuapada and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorms with lightening very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahahdi, Kandhamal and Keonjhar.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.04.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 18.04.2023):

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kalahahdi and Kandhamal and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorms with lightening very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Kandhamal.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.04.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 19.04.2023):

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahahdi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Nuapada and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorms with lightening very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal.

Day 5 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.04.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 20.04.2023):

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm are very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorms with lightening very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahahdi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Angul and Dhenkanal.

