liquor manufacturing unit busted

Illegal liquor manufacturing unit busted in Odisha’s Khordha; One held

By KalingaTV Bureau
408

Khordha:  A joint team of police and excise officials busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit in Rasol village under Begunia police limits in Odisha’s Khorda district on Friday and arrested a woman in this connection.

The accused, identified as Minati Paikray, is the owner of the manufacturing unit, police said.

Related News

Odisha to receive more rain, Orange warning issued for 15…

Railways transport camel milk from Rajasthan to…

KIIT, KISS Help Tibetan Communities & Monks In Odisha…

Couple In Village Of Odisha’s Jharsuguda Face…

Acting on a tip-off about illicit liquor brewing, the police team conducted raid the village and seized huge quantities of liquor, packing machines, cash of Rs 17. 60 lakh and a four-wheeler from the spot.

A case has been registered under several sections of Excise Act at Begunia police station and further investigation is on, police said.

You might also like
State

Odisha to receive more rain, Orange warning issued for 15 districts

State

Railways transport camel milk from Rajasthan to Odisha’s Berhampur for autistic…

State

KIIT, KISS Help Tibetan Communities & Monks In Odisha To Fight COVID-19 Crisis

State

Couple In Village Of Odisha’s Jharsuguda Face Ostracization Amid Covid-19 Lock…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.