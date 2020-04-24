Khordha: A joint team of police and excise officials busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit in Rasol village under Begunia police limits in Odisha’s Khorda district on Friday and arrested a woman in this connection.

The accused, identified as Minati Paikray, is the owner of the manufacturing unit, police said.

Acting on a tip-off about illicit liquor brewing, the police team conducted raid the village and seized huge quantities of liquor, packing machines, cash of Rs 17. 60 lakh and a four-wheeler from the spot.

A case has been registered under several sections of Excise Act at Begunia police station and further investigation is on, police said.