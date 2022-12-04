IIC in Bolangir of Odisha under vigilance scanner

Bolangir: Today the Inspector In Charge (IIC) of Sindhekela police station in Bolangir district of Odisha has been apprehended by the Odisha vigilance on Sunday.

The IIC under the vigilance scanner has been identified as Alok Kumar Behera.

It is worth mentioning that, the IIC was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs. 25,000/- as a bribe from a person who did not want to entangle his wife as an accused in a case being investigated by the IIC.

The entire bribe money has been seized in the presence of witnesses. Following the trap,

simultaneous house searches are being conducted at the following places:

1. Office and residence of the accused IIC at Sindhekela police station premises.

2. His house at native village Awlapur, under Alatpur police station, in Cuttack district.

The investigation is still underway said reports.