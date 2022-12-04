IIC in Bolangir of Odisha under vigilance scanner

Sindhekela police station IIC in Bolangir district of Odisha has been apprehended by the Odisha vigilance for asking bribe of Rs. 25,000

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
vigilance raid on iic

Bolangir: Today the Inspector In Charge (IIC) of Sindhekela police station in Bolangir district of Odisha has been apprehended by the Odisha vigilance on Sunday.

The IIC under the vigilance scanner has been identified as Alok Kumar Behera.

It is worth mentioning that, the IIC was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs. 25,000/- as a bribe from a person who did not want to entangle his wife as an accused in a case being investigated by the IIC.

Related News

Jr. Revenue assistant caught by Odisha vigilance

Assistant Executive Engineer under Odisha vigilance scanner

Odisha vigilance raid on veterinary doctor, probe underway

Odisha: Additional Chief Engineer under vigilance scanner in…

The entire bribe money has been seized in the presence of witnesses. Following the trap,
simultaneous house searches are being conducted at the following places:

1. Office and residence of the accused IIC at Sindhekela police station premises.

2. His house at native village Awlapur, under Alatpur police station, in Cuttack district.

The investigation is still underway said reports.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.