IDCOL Joint Manager arrested by Odisha Vigilance in DA case

Bhubaneswar: Based on searches conducted on properties of Gaya Santara, Joint Manager, IDCOL, Ampa Valli Lime Stone Mines, Simagoda, Koraput, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets worth over Rs.10 Crores.

As he was found in possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily, Vigilance Cell P.S. case No.11 dt.22.12.2022 has been

registered against Sri Gaya Santara, Joint Manager, IDCOL and his spouse as amended by Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act-2018.

In course of investigation, today on December 22, 2022 Gaya Santara, Deputy Manager, IDCOL Ampa Valli Lime Stone Mines, Simagoda, Koraput has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court of Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

During searches conducted on 20-22.12.2022, the following movable and immovable assets were unearthed in the name of Sri Gaya Santara, Deputy Manager and his family members:

1) Three storeyed building located over plot No. 63/A, Sector-A, ZoneD, Mancheswar Industrial Estate, Bhubaneswar.

2) Four storeyed building (under construction) located over plot No. 295/2315, Jaydev Vihar, Bhubaneswar.

3) 13 number of plots as per land records of the Government, including 7 plots in prime area of Bhubaneswar, 5 plots in Jajpur and 1 plot in Nayagarh.

4) Bank deposits worth Rs.4.44 Crores.

5) Cash Rs.1,06,44,500/-.

6) Gold-1kg 96 gm and silver-7 kg 500 gm.

7) 2 four wheelers & 4 two wheelers.

Statement of Sri Y K Jethwa, IPS, Director Vigilance, Odisha on December 22, 2022. While interacting with media, Shri Y.K. Jethwa, IPS, Director Vigilance, Odisha Cuttack stated that;

“In 2022 Odisha Vigilance has registered 270 cases, of which 75 are DA cases, 114 trap cases and rest other corruption cases. Last year Odisha Vigilance had detected and registered the highest number of DA cases in the country and this year too we hope for a similar performance.

Of the 270 cases, nearly 60 are against class 1 which is the highest in last 5 years. As far as cash seizures are concerned, we have had record seizures in 2022. The top 4 cash seizures in DA searches in the history of Odisha Vigilance have happened in 2022 with approx Rs.7 Crores seized.

Overall we have unearthed approx Rs.160 Crores worth DA in 2022. In trap also, the highest cash seizure in the history of Odisha Vigilance has happened in 2022. As far as prosecution is concerned, we have had 87 convictions in 2022 so far at about 50% conviction rate.

We have also prioritized completion of investigations and submissions of charge sheets especially in old cases. In 2022, we have the highest % disposal in a decade vis-a-vis registrations.

Investigations in all trap cases of 2021 and earlier have been completed. Going forward we are committed to take strong actions against corrupt practices with focus on higher ranks. We also plan to better our performance through enhanced application of technology in detection and investigation, more effective tracking of databases related to accumulation of assets, both physical and digital, be it land, buildings, currency, deposits or even crypto assets, to identify Disproportionate Assets and take action as per law under the PC Act.”