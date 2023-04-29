IAS officer Ranjan Das appointed Chief Administrator of SJTA in Puri

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today appointed Ranjan Kumar Das, the Special Secretary of the Language, Literature & Culture Department with an additional charge of Director, Odia Language, Literature & Culture has been appointed as the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Puri.

The post of the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has been declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Special Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State, said a notification issued by the Home Department today.

The additional appointment of Vir Vikram Yadav as Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, shall stand terminated from the date Ranjan Das takes over, the notification added.

Likewise, Srikanta Prusty, the Special Secretary of Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts has been appointed as Special Secretary of Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department.

Similarly, Dilip Routrai, OSD to Chief Secretary, Odisha is appointed as Director, Odia Language, Literature & Culture. The post of the director is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

Dilip Routrai has also been allowed to remain in additional charge of Director, Odisha Paribar.

The State government also effected a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre and transferred and posted 1988 batch IPS officer Arun Kumar Ray at present Spl DG of Police (Communication) as OSD, Home Department.

The 1989 batch IPS officer, SM Narvane at present Special DG of Police, HRPC has been transferred and posted as OSD of the Home Department.

1993-batch Vinaytosh Mishra, the Director & Additional D.G of Police, SCRB has been allowed to remain in additional charge of DG Fire Services & C.G, Home Guards and Director, Civil Defence, Odisha in additional to his own duties until further orders.

The Odisha government also promoted two Fire Officers namely Debendra Kumar Swain, the Fire Officer of Northern Range in Sambalpur, and Ramesh Chandra Majhi, the Fire Officer of Central Range in Cuttack, to the rank of Chief Fire Officer (Super Time Scale).