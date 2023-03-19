Huge quantity of opium cultivation destroyed in Sambalpur, 2 detained

Sambalpur: Huge quantity of opium cultivation was destroyed at Gapalpur under the Redhakhol Police station limit of Odisha’s Sambalpur district today.

A joint team of the Redhakhol excise officials and Police conducted a raid in Gapalpur village after getting information about the cultivation of opium and destroyed around 10,000 highly addictive narcotic drug plants cultivated on a 12 decimals of land.

Naktideul Tehesildar Sukant Nayak was present during the raid. Two persons were detained for interrogation.

The market value of the destroyed opium cultivation is assumed to be of Rs 70 lakh, informed Sambalpur Excise Superintendent Ashok Seth.