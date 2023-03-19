Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Huge quantity of opium cultivation destroyed in Sambalpur, 2 detained

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
opium cultivation destroyed in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Huge quantity of opium cultivation was destroyed at Gapalpur under the Redhakhol Police station limit of Odisha’s Sambalpur district today.

A joint team of the Redhakhol excise officials and Police conducted a raid in Gapalpur village after getting information about the cultivation of opium and destroyed around 10,000 highly addictive narcotic drug plants cultivated on a 12 decimals of land.

Take a look

MeT issues yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning in Odisha,…

Odisha’s Mayurbhanj gets featured in TIME’s 2023 list of…

Naktideul Tehesildar Sukant Nayak was present during the raid. Two persons were detained for interrogation.

The market value of the destroyed opium cultivation is assumed to be of Rs 70 lakh, informed Sambalpur Excise Superintendent Ashok Seth.

Subadh Nayak 8623 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Dead Body stuffed in sack found from near river, murder suspected

State

Odisha man kidnaps, rapes woman for rejecting marriage proposal

State

Heavy rain and hailstrom lashes Odisha; House, crop damaged

State

Odisha: Jilted lover strangles 15-year-old girl to death, dumps body in well

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7