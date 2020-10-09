Huge Elephant Seal Found Wandering Around In Town

Huge Elephant Seal Found Wandering Around In Town; Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau

Residents of Puerto Cisnes, a South American country, were surprised when found a large elephant seal travelling through the streets of the town on recently.

According to the Guardian, the massive elephant seal weighing a whopping two-tonne, was spotted moving around the city Monday night. However, several police, navy officers and neighbours used black tarpaulins to drive the seal back to water.

People filmed the marine mammal hefting itself through the roads for a few blocks and posted on different social media networking sites.

Watch the video:

Video credit: Viral Press

