Huge Elephant Seal Found Wandering Around In Town; Watch

Residents of Puerto Cisnes, a South American country, were surprised when found a large elephant seal travelling through the streets of the town on recently.

According to the Guardian, the massive elephant seal weighing a whopping two-tonne, was spotted moving around the city Monday night. However, several police, navy officers and neighbours used black tarpaulins to drive the seal back to water.

People filmed the marine mammal hefting itself through the roads for a few blocks and posted on different social media networking sites.

Watch the video:

Con apoyo de vecinos de Puerto Cisnes, Armada y Carabineros, se logró traer de vuelta a elefante marino, que recorrió más de 10 cuadras, finalmente con lonas y más de 60 vecinos fue resguardado y llevado a su hábitat. pic.twitter.com/w5rvUzJq53 — Manuel Novoa (@Autentica995) October 6, 2020

Yo se que estaban preocupados por el Elefante Marino, así que les comento que vecinos de Puerto Cisnes se encargaron de guiarlo de regreso al mar (video FB de Manuel Novoa). pic.twitter.com/wwXeTCTa3s — Reinaldo Anders (@randersb) October 6, 2020

Video credit: Viral Press