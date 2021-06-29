Honey trap: Odisha man falls prey to beautiful girl’s ‘gift’ trap; loses Rs 4 lakh

Cuttack: In a recent case of honey trap, an Odisha man has fallen prey to the trap spread by a beautiful woman and lost Rs 3 lakh 95 thousand. The victim is from Gopinathpur village in Nischintakoili block in Cuttack district in Odisha.

The victim has been identified as Sarbaprasanna Panda of Gopinathpur.

As per reports, Panda had posted his profile in a matrimonial site online seeking marriage proposal. Among the responses, he got a proposal from a girl who claimed her to be a doctor from England in the UK. Soon, the two got engaged in chatting online.

Following sweet chat for a couple of days the beautiful girl intimated Panda that she has sent a gift worth Rs 37 lakh to him. However, the man needs to pay Rs 3.95 lakh towards tax of the gift parcel.

Falling prey to the charm of the lady, Panda then reportedly transferred Rs 3. 95 lakh to the Bank account provided by the girl. After the money was transferred the girl cut off all modes of communications from Panda.

Later, realising that he has fallen prey to loot, Panda has lodged complaint the matter at Nemala Police Station and Cyber Cell. Salipur SDPO has said that investigation is underway to nab the cyber fraud.

Also read: 7 cyber criminal arrested in Bhubaneswar, 17000 sims seized from them
