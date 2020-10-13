Honda to bring cheap bike compared to Hero

After establishing its presence in high-capacity bikes and scooters in the country, the Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is now working on an entry level motorcycle.

The company is the second largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country and is now working on an early stage motorcycle with an engine capacity of less than 110 cc to gain market share in rural and semi-urban areas.

HMSI director (sales and marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, “We are aware of this difference (early stage bike) and work on it is already in progress.” He said that the company has made good progress in the high engine capacity segment and has expanded the product portfolio in recent times.

He said, “Work is going on this. I cannot tell about the time when we will bring this product (the initial level bike), but it will definitely come in the future. He said that the company is looking for a sustainable business model, which means that the product portfolio should expand and we should have a good number of well-selling models.