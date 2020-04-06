Home Delivery, Mobile van service for essential goods available in Bhubaneswar during lock down

Bhubaneswar: To ensure easy availability of essential goods in Bhubaneswar provision of mobile vans service and home delivery by agencies has been made, intimated Bhubaneswar Municijpal Corporation (BMC). However, BMC has appealed citizens to ensure social distancing and not to go out from home as much as possible.

To ensure easy availability of essentials, provision of #mobilevans & #HomeDelivery by agencies has been made. In addition to that new locations for daily markets have been identified. BMC appeals citizens to ensure #SocialDistancing & not to go out from home as much as possible. pic.twitter.com/6E1qDeIGRh — BMC (@bmcbbsr) April 5, 2020

BMC has also intimated that new locations for daily markets have been identified.

Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi has also advised residents of Bhubaneswar to get their essential items through mobile vending services provided by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

It is to be noted that BMC is operating mobile vans to sell groceries & vegetables. In this connection about 120 vans are operational.

Citizens of Bhubaneswar,

BMC is proposing to increase to 200 today.

120 Vans are operational, BMC is proposing to increase to 200 today.

Find out the telephone number of the Van of your area & order if you can’t walk

Media is requested to make people aware. — Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi (@SarangiSudhansu) April 6, 2020

The CP has requested people of Bhubaneswar to find out the telephone number of the Van of the respective areas to order for essential goods.

List of BMC Mobile Vans with Phone Numbers. In case you have difficulty contact BMC Helpline Number 1929 for further details. pic.twitter.com/wP9ljHG5Fp — Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi (@SarangiSudhansu) April 6, 2020

Sarangi has made it clear that there is no restriction on Home Delivery Services. He has asked to contact BMC Helpline 1929 & Police Helpline 100 in case of any difficulty.