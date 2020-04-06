Home Delivery, Mobile van service for essential goods available in Bhubaneswar during lock down

By KalingaTV Bureau
2

Bhubaneswar: To ensure easy availability of essential goods in Bhubaneswar provision of mobile vans service and home delivery by agencies has been made, intimated Bhubaneswar Municijpal Corporation (BMC). However, BMC has appealed citizens to ensure social distancing and not to go out from home as much as possible.

BMC has also intimated that new locations for daily markets have been identified.

Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi has also advised residents of Bhubaneswar to get their essential items through mobile vending services provided by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

It is to be noted that BMC is operating mobile vans to sell groceries & vegetables. In this connection about 120 vans are operational.

The CP has requested people of Bhubaneswar to find out the telephone number of the Van of the respective areas to order for essential goods.

Sarangi has made it clear that there is no restriction on Home Delivery Services. He has asked to contact BMC Helpline 1929 & Police Helpline 100 in case of any difficulty.

