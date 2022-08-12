Hirakud Dam Opens Four More Sluice Gates To Release Floodwater

Sambalpur: In order to release excess floodwater from the reservoir, the Hirakud Dam authorities have opened four more sluice gates on Friday.

At present, floodwater is now being discharged through 14 gates of Hirakud reservoir. The dam is releasing 39,957 cusec water.

The Hirakud dam released this season’s first floodwater into the Mahanadi river on July 18, 2022.

The season’s first floodwaters have been released through Gate number 7 in the first phase.

Notably, the Hirakud Dam has a storage capacity of 630 cubic feet and a storage capacity of 613.15 cubic feet. The flood waters will reach Mundali in the next 36 hours.

The people living in low-lying areas have been warned not to venture into the river. Heavy rainfall across Odisha has caused severe flooding.

Various areas have been submerged in the state. Acres of farmland have been inundated all over Odisha.

Meanwhile, flood water in Mahanadi river has increased sharply due to which the water level in various rivers including Brahmani, Baitarani, Rusikulya, Bansadhara has increased.