Hirakud dam opens 2 more sluice gates to release flood water

By WCE 7
hirakud dam gates open
File Photo

Sambalpur: Taking into account the rising water level at the reservoir due to heavy rain in the upper catchment area, the Hirakud dam authorities opened two more sluice gates on Monday to release the flood water.

Reportedly, the flood water is being released from a total of six sluice gates.

Currently, the water level at Hirakud dam remained at 609.52 ft.

The Hirakud dam released this season’s first floodwater into Mahanadi river on July 11 through two sluice gates.

The low lying areas have been warned not to venture into the river.

 

