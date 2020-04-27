Here is the weather forecast for Odisha for next five days

Bhubaneswar: The regional meteorological centre here on Monday issued weather forecast/ warnings for Odisha for the next five days (April 28- May 2)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most of the places over the districts of North Odisha and at many places over the districts of South Odisha tomorrow (April 28). The weather department has issued Orange and Yellow warnings for the fallowing districts.

Balangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Boudh, Deogarh, Angul, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Kandhamal and Khurda districts have been issued the Orange warning. Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts. Besides, hailstorm/heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack and Kandhamal tomorrow.

Rest of the districts have been issued a Yellow warning where thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur.

Likewise, Orange and Yellow warnings also have been sounded for the State for April 29. Orange warning has been issued for Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Koraput districts where thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and heavy rainfall very likely to occur. Besides, Yellow warning has been sounded for the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi. Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts.

Yellow warning also has been given for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadarak and Jajpur districts for April 30. Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts. Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sundergarh, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and weather very likely to be dry over the rest districts of Odisha.

The Met department also issued Yellow warning for the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadarak, Kendrapada, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam for May 1. Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts. One or two places of the rest of districts are also likely to witness the same on May 1.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and at one or two places over the rest districts Odisha on May 2. On the same day, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam will witness thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph as Yellow warning has been sounded over them.