Balangir: A herd of 30 elephants created havoc in Turekela block of Balangir district in Odisha. The locals are living in constant fear of the elephants.

For the past month or so, the herd of jumbos have been invading into the villages, causing excessive damages.

The elephants entered into Malpamunda village of Balangir yesterday late in the night and have damaged crops that the farmers of the village had harvested for years.

The jumbos have also demolished several houses in some parts of the village.

The locals have alleged the inefficiency of the forest department officials. The people are now seeking compensation for their damaged crops and land.