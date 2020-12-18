elephants in balangir
Representational image

Herd Of 30 Wild Elephants Wreak Havoc In Odisha’s Balangir

By KalingaTV Bureau

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Balangir:  A herd of 30 elephants created havoc in Turekela block of Balangir district in Odisha. The locals are living in constant fear of the elephants.

For the past month or so, the herd of jumbos have been invading into the villages, causing excessive damages.

The elephants entered into Malpamunda village of Balangir yesterday late in the night and have damaged crops that the farmers of the village had harvested for years.

The jumbos have also demolished several houses in some parts of the village.

The locals have alleged the inefficiency of the forest department officials. The people are now seeking compensation for their damaged crops and land.

You might also like
State

Famous Jagannath Temple In Odisha’s Puri All Set To Reopen From December 23

State

Woman Arrested For Murdering Neighbour’s 3-Yr-Old Boy In Odisha’s…

State

Covid-19 Claims 4 Lives In Odisha,Death Toll Rises To 1829

State

358 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,25,505

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.