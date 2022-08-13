Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for these districts of Odisha, check details

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for these districts of Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s regional centre today issued a red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall over several districts.

The weather department in its latest bulletin issued a red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall over a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over the districts of Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Bhadrak till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

Likewise, it issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Khurda, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts till tomorrow.

Besides, a yellow warning for heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Koraput.