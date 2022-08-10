Heavy rain continues to lash Odisha: Orange warning issued for 9 districts for today

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rains induced by the low-pressure formed over Bay of Bengal continue to lash Odisha today. The torrential rains has led to the flooding of rivers in various districts of the state. The regional Meteorological Centre has issued Red warning for 4 districts till 8.00 AM and an orange warning for 9 others for today.

The depression area formed over Bay of Bengal off is active in Odisha and its adjoining areas. It is moving gradually west-north-west direction across Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Under the influence of this depression, heavy rains have continued to pound across the state. The Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy to very heavy rains for some districts of west and interior Odisha today and continuous rainfall for the next three days.

A red alert for heavy to very heavy rain has been issued to 4 districts including Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul and Keonjhar till 8.00 AM. Similarly, orange warnings has been given to 9 districts for today. These districts are Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bargarh. Some places of these districts will likely receive 7-10 Centimeters of rainfall today.Similarly, a yellow warning has been issued to 10 districts.

The amount of rain may decrease slightly after tomorrow. By the time, the depression reaches Chhattisgarh, it will weaken and turn into a well-marked low pressure. Another low pressure will likely form on the 13th and 18th of August.