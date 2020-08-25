Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Twin Cities Of Odisha Till 27th August

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), regional centre at Bhubaneswar has issued a heavy rainfall warning in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

The Met department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Cuttack and Bhubaneswar along with a few other  parts of the state. It will continue raining till 27th Of August.

A red alert has been issued by the Bhubaneswar Regional Centre for 11 districts in the State. These districts are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

 

You might also like
State

Ambulance fails to reach pregnant woman in Odisha’s Jajpur, newborn baby dies

State

7th Pay Commission latest news: These central government employees to get salary up…

State

Government can make a big announcement for those getting salary of up to 30 thousand…

State

4 Member Lootera Gang Busted In Odisha’s Capital

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7