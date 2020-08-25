Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), regional centre at Bhubaneswar has issued a heavy rainfall warning in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

The Met department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Cuttack and Bhubaneswar along with a few other parts of the state. It will continue raining till 27th Of August.

A red alert has been issued by the Bhubaneswar Regional Centre for 11 districts in the State. These districts are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.