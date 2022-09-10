low pressure in odisha

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha, yellow warning issued in several districts

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Bhubaneswar: Rainfall intensity in Odisha is likely to increase from today, predicted the Bhubaneswar-based regional office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A low pressure has been formed over West-centred Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify into a well-marked low pressure within 24 hours.

Under its influence, an increase in rainfall may expected from today.

Yellow warning has been issued by IMD to several districts of Odisha. Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Khordha, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada And Cuttack.

Reportedly, wind speeds may range from 45 to 55 kmph at times in the sea areas. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas till September 12.

 

 

 

