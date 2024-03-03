Heat in Odisha: Temperature to rise in state by 2 to 3 degree Celsius over next 2 days

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to witness an increase in heat over the next two days. The Regional Meteorological Department has predicted an increase daily temperature by two to three degree Celsius.

Areas under coastal and Western Odisha are likely to be impacted the most due to the rise in temperature. Meanwhile, under the influence of the Westerly storms, there is a possibility of slight rainfall in Northern Odisha till March 5.

Eight cities of Odisha have recorded daily temperature beyond 36 degree Celsius. On Saturday, Malkangiri recorded the highest day-time temperature at 37 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar and Paralakhemundi stood at 36.8 degree Celsius.

By the end of second week of March, heat in Odisha will have increased significantly. As per the forecast by IMD, the Odisha will experience severe heat from March to May this year. Increased heat will be experienced under the influence of prolonged El Nino effect.

During this period, residents are advised to remain cautious and take necessary precautions.

