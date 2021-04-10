Haidar escapes exactly like Charles Sobhraj escaped from Tihar jail in 1986 !

Bhubaneswar: Gangster Haider reportedly escaped from police custody while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack on Saturday. He was undergoing imprisonment in Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra murder case.

In this regard some expert view say that Haidar escaped exactly like Charles Sobhraj escaped from Tihar jail in 1986. Sobhraj had reportedly drugged jail officials to escape. In Haider’s case also a similar thing has happened. The police personnel who was engaged to guard Haider was found drugged following the gangster’s escape.

In July 1976, Charles Sobhraj was arrested in New Delhi while trying to rob a group of French students by drugging them. He was also charged with the murder of a French national in Mumbai. He served a 21 year jail term in India from 1976 to 1997 and even escaped once from Delhi’s Tihal jail in 1986 by drugging jail officials. However, he was recaptured a month later.

Charles Sobhraj arrested one month after his escape from Tihar Jail. Let’s see what happens in Haidar case.

As per reports, special teams have been constituted by Commissionarate police to nab the gangster while Police Commissioner directly monitoring the manhunt to nab Haidar. ‘Operation Haidar’ is said to be the biggest manhunt operation of Commissionerate Police.