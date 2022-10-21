GST raid on jewellery shop in Sambalpur of Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda 0
gst raid on shop

Sambalpur: Jewellery shop in Sambalpur of Odisha has faced a GST raid. The incident has been reported from Marwadipara area.

Sambalpur CT and GST department authorities conducted the raid. A ten-member GST team conducted a raid on the shop whereas another team conducted a raid on the shop owner’s house.

All the papers and documents of the shop and articles were checked relating to payment of GST. Bundles of note were seized from the shop.

The jeweller had allegedly no papers. He also had allegedly not paid GST on many items. Further details awaited in this matter.

