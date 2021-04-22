Govt Supply Of Covid Vaccines To Private Centres To Cease From May 1

covid vaccine shortage in odisha
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Thursday directed all the private Covid vaccine centres at district level to source their Covid vaccines directly from the manufacturers from the 50 per cent vaccine doses earmarked for the other than Government of India channels.

In his letter to the all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela and all CDM & PHOs, Additional Chief Secretary of Health & Family Welfare, PK Mohapatra said that the previous system of private Covid-19 Vaccination Centers receiving Covid-19 vaccine doses from the Government of India supply at districts level and charging up to Rs 250 per dose from the beneficiaries will cease to exist from 1st of May 2021.

Also Read: Odisha: COVID Vaccination Will Not Be Held During Weekend Shutdown

The letter said that all private hospitals will have to source their Covid vaccines directly from the manufacturers from the 50% vaccine doses earmarked for the other than Government of India channels.

The concerned officials have been, thus, directed to stop the supply of Covid-19 vaccine to the private Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs) after 30th April.

