Bhubaneswar: The ongoing COVID vaccination will not be held in the urban areas of State during the weekend shutdown (Saturday and Sunday).

Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, P.K. Mohapatra, wrote letters to all Collectors & District Magistrate, CDMs & PHOs and Commissioners of Municipal Corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela asking them to stop COVID vaccination during the weekend shutdown beginning from April 24, 2021.

“With reference to subject & reference cited above, I am to say that in the interest of public health and containment of spread of COVID-19 in the State, weekend shutdown on Saturday and Sunday has been imposed in all urban areas of the State w.e.f from 24th April 2021,” said Mohapatra’s letter.

Also Read: Odisha: Private Hospitals Asked To Reserve 50 Per Cent Beds For Covid Patients; Know Fee Structure

“In view of weekend (Saturday and Sunday) shutdown in all urban areas of the State and short supply COVID-19 vaccine, it has been decided to conduct vaccination from Monday to Friday (including Gazatted Holidays) every week across the State till further order. No sessions should be planned on Saturday & Sunday. All the CVCs must be sanitized properly during the weekend to reduce transmission of COVID-19 infection,” it added.