Govinda to be questioned by Odisha EOW in STA token Crypto-Ponzi scam

Bhubaneswar: Odisha EOW to question Govinda, a popular Bollywood actor in connection with the STA token Crypto-Ponzi scam, said reliable reports on Thursday.

Earlier, on the request of EOW Odisha, Bureau of Immigration issued Look out Circulars against three top up-line members who are also among the main accused persons in the STA Token Crypto-Ponzi scam.

They are the close associates of Gurtej Singh Sidhu and look after the financial and technical management of the scheme. They are also top earners and find place in the top hierarchy of the STA Pyramid, said reliable reports.

It was ascertained that top up-line members are planning to leave India and flee to Dubai Thailand. The three persons are as follows:

1. Krishna Kumar, Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

2. Anil Kumar, Sri-Ganganagar, Rajasthan

3. Bhoora ram, Nagaur, Rajasthan

Earlier LOC was issued against David Gez, a Hungarian national, who is the global head of this scheme/scam. BOI ( Bureau Of Immigration), on request of EOW Odisha, issued LOC against David Gez, 32, a Hungarian national, who is the head of mega Crypto-Ponzi scam namely STA Token.

He entered with tourist Visa in India for two times in 2022-23 and stayed in India for about 25 days travelling various places like Odisha, Goa, Punjab, Jharkhand and Delhi.

EOW Odisha on August 16, 2023 arrested one Ratnakar Palai from Bhubaneswar in the STA Crypto-Ponzi scam. He was a close associate of David Gez and was a top line member of the STA himself. Further investigation is underway, detailed reports awaited.

The Odisha EOW to question Govinda, since the actor has been seen attending a few of the events of the organization and performing in them.