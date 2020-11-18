Facebook has become a part and partial of people today. From getting up from bed in the morning to going to the bed in the night, most of the people are using Facebook. They upload things as per their choices. Give comments and also analyses several issues and express their take on over the subjects.

Several Facebook users also both hail and criticize their governments as well. However, will restriction be imposed on the use of Facebook? Will people be not permitted to use Facebook for criticizing the government as per their interest? If not other government, but the government of the Solomon Islands has reportedly decided to temporarily ban the use of Facebook.

According to the Solomon Times, inflammatory critique of the government was aired on the social media platform following which Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavar, has agreed to ban Facebook.

The Sogavar-government has been heavily criticised over the distribution of economic stimulus funds amid the coronavirus pandemic and the impact of the Pacific nation’s decision to switch diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China.