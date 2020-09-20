Online applications are invited from interested candidates to fill up 161 posts of Combined Auditor under Director of Industries, Odisha, Cuttack and Finance Department of Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

Online application, which has already started will be closed on September 28 by 11.55 PM. Online application submitted through online mode shall only be accepted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

Candidate must register their valid e-mail ID and mobile number while applying for the post thorough online and keep in the same active till completion of this recruitment process to receive important message from the commission related to the recruitment.

Candidates are to be extra vigilant while filling up their online application since there is no edit option.

The candidates should go through the eligibility criteria prescribed for the post and must satisfy himself/herself about his/her eligibility for the post before applying though online mode. Application applied in any other mode shall not be entertained by the Commission.

No hardcopy of online application/ documents required to be sent to the Commission. The applicants are required to upload their certificates and documents as prescribed.

The candidates must have passed graduation from a recognized university and possesses minimum qualification of PGDCA from any govt recognized institute.

The appointment will be initially on contractual basis carrying a consolidated pay of Rs 16880 per month as per Odisha Group-B Posts (contractual notification No.GAD-SC-Rules-0037-2017-19569/Gen dated 12th September, 2017.

Candidate must not be below 21 years and must not exceed 32 years of age as on 1st January 2019 to be eligible to apply for the post with usual age relaxation for in-service/ex-servicemen/PWD candidates as per relevant rules of govt. in office.

The candidates have to go apply online using the official website of the Commission www.ossc.govt.in by clicking on the tab online application in the home page of the website.

Applicants can click here to visit the official website.

Applicants can click here to go through the official notification and get more details about the vacancy.

Applicants can click here to apply online.