Good News For WhatsApp Users! Shopping Button Rolled Out, Know How To Make Use Of This Feature

WhatsApp has been continuously bringing one feature after another for some time. In the same order WhatsApp is now adding a shopping button to the app. The company says that this feature will be beneficial for businesses and they will be able to increase their sales.

Under this new feature of WhatsApp, users will be shown the shopping button next to the business WhatsApp accounts profile. This button will look like a store icon. These normal WhatsApp account users will be able to see in the Business WhatsApp account.

According to instant messaging app WhatsApp, every day 175 million people message in WhatsApp business account. The company has also said that 40 million users see business catalogs on WhatsApp every day.

According to WhatsApp, the shopping button is being released for WhatsApp users around the world. The company has also said that the voice call button will be given in this business account. For voice call button, users can choose between voice and video by tapping on the call button.

To use WhatsApp shopping button, you have to go to any business account of WhatsApp. This account can be of anyone, from which you have recently sent or received a message to purchase a product or service.

You will see the shopping icon here in the business account. By tapping on it you can see the catalog of the product offered by that business.

It is worth noting that WhatsApp is on the way to become a super app and WhatsApp pay has also been launched in India. UPI based payments can also be made on WhatsApp.

