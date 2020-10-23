Good news for WhatsApp users

Good news for WhatsApp users! Now you can lock chat, can see missed call and get new feature

By KalingaTV Bureau

A lot of new features are coming soon in WhatsApp. In the new features that the messaging app is currently working on, you can now also see whose missed call is. Apart from this, if your phone supports fingerprint and face unlock, then you can also lock the chat. According to a report by Wabetainfo, if you miss a call, you will have the option that you can join it again.

What is the feature

Talking about the new call feature of WhatsApp, if someone calls you but for some reason if you miss his call, then later you can re-join it if that call continues during that time. At the same time, you are going to get the facility of biometric lock for chat. In the feature, you can now lock your chats with fingerprint or face unlock.

If your Android device does not have a fingerprint sensor and only the Face Unlock system, WhatsApp will only support this feature if it works correctly. In the screenshot shared via Wabetainfo, it has also been found that you can also choose how to automatically lock WhatsApp automatically. Although this feature is still being worked on.

Let us know that before this, WhatsApp has announced to give video and voice calls to its desktop users. In this feature of WhatsApp, as soon as you get a call, you will see a pop up window in which you will be given the option to pick up the call and cut the call. However, here you will not get the option to ignore the call. But during the call, you will see a small pop-up where you will have the option to start the video, mute, decline and other settings.

(With inputs from tv9bharatvarsh.com)

