Photo Credit: The Indian Express

Gold Rates For 22 Carat And 24 Carat In Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Updated Price Here

By WCE 6

Bhubaneswar: Gold price Showed minor changes in temple city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, 22 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 46,720 while 24 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 50,960.

Yesterday, the gold price recorded at Rs 46,710 for 22 carat per 10 grams while 24 carat gold per 10 grams recorded Rs 50,950.

The stability in gold price brings much needed relief to consumers.

Gold price in various major cities of India are as follows:
gold price today
Photo Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

While the silver rates was trending at Rs 71, 100 per kg today.

