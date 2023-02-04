Girl trashes boy, watch viral video to know why

Angul: A video of a girl trashing a boy has reportedly gone viral from Khamar village in Palalahada Tehsil of Odisha’s Angul district today.

The youth, who was seen in the video, had earlier allegedly passed some lewd comments at her while he was live on Facebook. However, as she saw the boy, she started beating him with her all strength.

The boy can be seen begging her and falling at her feet for not to beat him or film the incident. He also pleaded her not to make the video clip viral on social media platforms.

While the identities of the girl and boy and the time of the incident are not known immediately, it is assumed that they are the students of a nearby college as both of them were wearing the same type of dress, possibly the uniform of their institute.

However, no police complaint has been filed over the incident of girl trashing the boy.

Watch the viral video here: