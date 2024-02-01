Girl goes missing while going to school in Odisha’s Rayagada, kidnaping suspected

Rayagada: A 14-year-old girl reportedly went missing while going to school yesterday in Odisha’s Rayagada district. The incident took place near the Keutguda Railway station.

According to reports, Barsha Kausalya, the daughter of Bijay Kausalya of Patraput village, left the house for school yesterday. As the girl did not return home till late evening, the family members along with their neighbours conducted a frantic search for her, but in vain.

They found her sleepers on the route to the school and suspecting that she has been kidnapped, Barsha’s father field a complaint at the local police station. However, she is yet to be spotted.

Meanwhile, Barsha’s family members shared their phone numbers (6372382395 /9087293972) urging people to contact if find her or get any information about her.