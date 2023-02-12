Girl child, her parents found dead inside house in Odisha’s Koraput dist

Koraput: In a tragic incident a girl child and her parents were found dead inside their house in Koraput district of Odisha on Sunday. The incident took place in the Toyaput area. Whether it is a case of suicide or not is yet to be ascertained.

The three deceased persons have been identified as Linga Bisoi, his wife and daughter.

As per reports, the bodies of Linga Bisoi, his wife and minor daughter were recovered from their house in Toyaput today. The body of the woman was lying on the Sofa while the body of the child was lying on the floor. The body of the man was found hanging from the roof inside the house.

After getting information Laxmipur Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

It has been suspected that after killing wife and then daughter Bisoi himself committed suicide. However, after investigation only the truth behind the incident can be ascertained, informed Laxmipur Police.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following the incident.