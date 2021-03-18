Keonjhar: In a sad incident, a young girl reportedly attempted to commit suicide by cutting her wrist in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Thursday. She allegedly took the tough step after being mentally harassed by a boy who was in one side love with her.

As per reports, the girl (19) is a +3 second year student of Champua College. She lives in her uncle’s house in Haladiaguna village under Kanurikala panchayat for her studies. Her marriage was going to be fixed with a boy in Sitarampur village under Jhumpura block.

However, a boy was in one sided love with her. He was regularly sending WhatsApp message to the girl for the last one month. After being harassed for a month mentally by the stalker the girl attempted sucicide by cutting her wrist with a blade. She has been admitted to Keonjhar District Head Quarter hospital in a critical condition.