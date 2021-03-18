Girl attempts suicide after being mentally tortured by one sided lover in Keonjhar

By WCE 5
girl cutting hand odisha

Keonjhar: In a sad incident, a young girl reportedly attempted to commit suicide by cutting her wrist in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Thursday. She allegedly took the tough step after being mentally harassed by a boy who was in one side love with her.

As per reports, the girl (19) is a +3 second year student of Champua College. She lives in her uncle’s house in Haladiaguna village under Kanurikala panchayat for her studies. Her marriage was going to be fixed with a boy in Sitarampur village under Jhumpura block.

However, a boy was in one sided love with her. He was regularly sending WhatsApp message to the girl for the last one month. After being harassed for a month mentally by the stalker the girl attempted sucicide by cutting her wrist with a blade. She has been admitted to Keonjhar District Head Quarter hospital in a critical condition.

You might also like
State

Odisha CM Sets New Democratic Benchmark, Invites BJP Leaders Who Had Marched To…

State

Alleged Robber Mercilessly Beaten In Balasore District In Odisha

State

KBC Fraud In Jharsuguda: Kingpin From Bihar Nabbed By Odisha Police From Nepal Border

State

Odisha Reports 84 Covid Positive Cases, Tally Rises To 3,38,489

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.