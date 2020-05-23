Giant Whale Washes Ashore Odisha

Giant Whale Washed Ashore Odisha’s Kendrapara, Post Cyclone Amphan

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rajnagar: A giant whale has been washed ashore near Agarnasi coast of Rajnagar, in Kendrapara district. The locals and fishermen, spotted the carcass of whale floating in the morning.

They immediately alerted the forest department, after which a team rushed to the site and recovered the body of the whale and sent it for further investigation.

According to sources, the whale is around 40-ft-long. It might have died due to the re-flux in the ocean caused by the cyclone Amphan in the Bay Of Bengal.

