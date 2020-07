Balasore: A giant stingray fish weighing approximately 800kg was auctioned at a whooping price of Rs 50,000 at Digha coast near Odisha-West Bengal Border.

As per the report, a group of fishermen had been for fishing into the deep sea early morning today when the fish weighing around 800 kg was accidentally caught.

People were left astounded with the rare catch and had gathered in large numbers to get a glimpse of it.