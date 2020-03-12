Vijay Amruta kulange fined Rs. 1 lakh to liquor shop owner in Berhampur

By KalingaTV Bureau
Berhampur: Continuing his exemplary action on the streets to make Berhampur litter free, Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange fined a penalty of Rs 1 lakh to a liquor shop owner for littering the surrounding.

As per reports, the ‘dabang’ officer went in to action early in the morning today (Thursday) and set out to check cleanliness around the town aboard a bicycle accompanied with other officials.

The team visited new bus stand, Kortpeta chowk, Jamapalli chowk, Jamapalli overbridge and Lanjipalli chowk to take stock of cleanliness situation.

During the visit Kulange slapped a fine of Rs. 10 thousand to a mushroom seller for using single use plastic and seized polythene from him. He also slapped a fine of Rs. 10 thousand to a tiffin stall owner for littering the surrounding. Similarly, he also fined Rs. 10 thousand each to other two shopkeepers on the charges of littering.

Earlier, several cleanliness awareness campaigns had been organized in the city. It has been observed that people have come up to adopt measures to keep their surrounding clean.

The Collector said that people of Berhampur have changed up to 70 percent as compared to earlier situation to keep the surrounding clean.

Since the district collector himself is venturing to the street for reality check of cleanliness situation, people of Berhampur have welcomed his initiative.

