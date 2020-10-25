Ganjam: 2 Corona warriors earn admiration from CM for creating awareness through songs

Berhampur: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik praised ASHA worker Sujata Mishra and Anganwadi worker Sabita Padhy from Ganjam for their unique effort to aware people against Coronavirus. These frontline Corona warriors sing song in the villages to aware people to take precautions to keep them safe from the deadly disease.

The CM took to Twitter and lauded work of the two Corona warriors. The post reads: “ASHA worker Sujata Mishra & Anganwadi worker Sabita Padhy of Ganjam have composed songs in the local dialect to draw people’s attention towards COVID19 awareness. Appreciate their out-of-the-box thinking & dedication towards duty in this difficult time.”

On normal days, Sujata and Sabita visit households in their areas to counsel pregnant and nursing women. Besides, they also implement ICDS programme of Government. However, in these days, they have also been assigned with the task of creating awareness on the pandemic. They aware people to frequently wash hands, keep social distancing, wearing masks and other Covid norms.

Sujata is from Kukudakhandi block. She meets people of at least 30 households daily and sing in front of them to aware against Covid. Similarly, Sabita, an Anganwadi worker of Gunthapada village in Aska block also has taken to singing and urging people to stay safe from coronavirus.