Ganja Worth 50 Lakhs Seized From Different Locations Of Gajapati, 4 Held

By KalingaTV Bureau

Gajapati: In a major crack down, the Odisha police have seized a huge cache of ganja worth 50 lakhs and arrested four persons in connection in Gajapati district today.

Acting on a tip-off, the Mohana police conducted a raid and seized 607.5 kg of contraband from a container and have arrested two persons from Uttar pradesh.

Similarly, in another incident the Special Task Force (STF) Bhubaneswar and Adava police conducted a joint raid and seized 331 kg of ganja from 14 sacks and arrested two persons.

The contraband was being smuggled from Berhampur.

The arrested has been identified as Iswrabandhu Nayak and Kulamani Nayak, a native of Talariasingh

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

