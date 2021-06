Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police on Thursday busted a gambling den near Jobra area in Cuttack district of Odisha and held nine persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off , the team of Commissionerate Police conducted a raid at a house where the gambling racket was being held and detained nine gamblers from the spot.

During the raid, the cops have seized five lakh rupees cash and other gambling articles from their possession.