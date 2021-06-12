Fuel price rises in Bhubaneswar on Saturday; Check Petrol and Diesel rates here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices has increased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Today, the petrol price is recorded at Rs 96.87 per litre and the prie of diesel is recorded at 94.79 per litre in the capital city.

While on Friday, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 96.60 per litre while diesel price was recorded at Rs 94.53 per litre in the capital city.

The petrol price has increased by 27 paise per litre, the diesel price has also increased by 26 paise per litre in the last 24 hours.

Check petrol price in major cities of India:

Check diesel price in major cities of India: