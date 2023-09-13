Friend turns foe in Odisha, calls youth home and kills him

Banki: In a shocking incident, a youth has allegedly been killed by his friend after being invited to his house in Cuttack district of Odisha.

A youth has been accused of murder in Brahmania village of Dampada Panchayat under Banki police station limits in Cuttack district, said reliable reports on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning that, on the night of September 11, Ashok alias Munna, came to Kabu Bhoi’s house and asked him to go to Dampada for drinking. After drinking alcohol, there was an argument between two people.

Kabu’s face and head was badly injured in the attack, said reports. The accused attacked the victim and escaped leaving the victim behind in a pool of blood, said sources.

The villagers and locals reported about this shocking incident to the Banki police station and Kabu was admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment but later, there the doctor declared him dead.

On the complaint of Kabu’s father, the police reached the spot and arrested the alleged accused Munna. A detailed police probe is underway in this matter. Complete reports awaited.